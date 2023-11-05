Should you wager on Cam Fowler to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fowler stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Fowler scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 24 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.