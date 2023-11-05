Should you wager on Cam Fowler to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700

Fowler stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Fowler scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 24 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

