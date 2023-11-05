Brandon Bolden was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Bolden's stats below.

The season stats for Bolden a year ago included 17 carries for 66 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he had nine receptions (nine targets) for 57 yards.

Brandon Bolden Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is on the injury list for the Raiders.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bolden 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 17 66 0 3.9 9 9 57 1

Bolden Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 7 0 2 21 1 Week 3 @Titans 3 17 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 5 0 3 29 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 8 32 0 0 0 0

