Will Brandon Bolden Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandon Bolden was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Bolden's stats below.
The season stats for Bolden a year ago included 17 carries for 66 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he had nine receptions (nine targets) for 57 yards.
Brandon Bolden Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Raiders.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Bolden 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|17
|66
|0
|3.9
|9
|9
|57
|1
Bolden Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|3
|7
|0
|2
|21
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|3
|17
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|3
|29
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
