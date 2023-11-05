Will Brady Russell Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brady Russell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Looking for Russell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Brady Russell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Biceps
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- D.K. Metcalf (FP/hip): 27 Rec; 404 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Tyler Lockett (DNP/hamstring): 35 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Russell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Russell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
