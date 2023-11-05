In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Benoit-Olivier Groulx to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

Groulx has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

