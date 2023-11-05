When Ben Skowronek takes the field for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek's three catches (on six targets) have led to 33 yards receiving (6.6 per game) and one score.

Skowronek has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1

