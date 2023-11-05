Will Ben Skowronek Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ben Skowronek was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Skowronek's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Skowronek has been targeted six times and has three catches for 33 yards (11.0 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for 11 yards.
Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Achilles
- The Rams have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Austin Trammell (LP/hip): 0 Rec
- Puka Nacua (LP/knee): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Rams vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Skowronek 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|3
|33
|18
|1
|11.0
Skowronek Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|20
|1
