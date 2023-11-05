Ben Skowronek was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Skowronek's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Skowronek has been targeted six times and has three catches for 33 yards (11.0 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for 11 yards.

Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Achilles

The Rams have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Austin Trammell (LP/hip): 0 Rec Puka Nacua (LP/knee): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Skowronek 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 3 33 18 1 11.0

Skowronek Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1

