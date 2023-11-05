Will Austin Trammell Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Austin Trammell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Trammell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Austin Trammell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Rams have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Ben Skowronek (LP/achilles): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Puka Nacua (LP/knee): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Trammell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Trammell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
