Austin Trammell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Trammell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Austin Trammell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Rams have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Ben Skowronek (LP/achilles): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Puka Nacua (LP/knee): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 61 Rec; 795 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Trammell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Trammell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

