In the Week 9 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Austin Hooper find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper has racked up 118 yards receiving (16.9 per game), hauling in 12 balls on 13 targets.

Hooper does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0

