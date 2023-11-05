Adam Henrique and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Henrique in that upcoming Ducks-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Henrique has averaged 13:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Henrique has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Henrique has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Henrique has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of nine games played.

Henrique has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Henrique has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only two per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 4 5 Points 2 1 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

