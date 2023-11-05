For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

Henrique has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Henrique has picked up one assist on the power play.

Henrique averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 24 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

