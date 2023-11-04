MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Among the available options on the Week 10 MWC college football slate, Air Force (-18.5) against Army is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Colorado State vs. Wyoming matchup. Find more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 10 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Air Force -18.5 vs. Army
- Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 28.9 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nevada -3.5 vs. Hawaii
- Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 13.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
Pick: Fresno State -2.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 10.4 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 10 MWC Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Colorado State vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 55.7 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 31.5 - Army vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 45.4 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Hawaii vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 55.1 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
Week 10 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|8-0 (5-0 MWC)
|33.6 / 13.4
|381.8 / 237.9
|Fresno State
|7-1 (3-1 MWC)
|33.6 / 20.6
|402.6 / 341.4
|UNLV
|6-2 (3-1 MWC)
|34.3 / 26.9
|427.3 / 394.3
|Boise State
|4-4 (3-1 MWC)
|30.0 / 27.9
|427.4 / 388.8
|San Jose State
|4-5 (3-2 MWC)
|33.0 / 27.4
|396.3 / 359.7
|Wyoming
|5-3 (2-2 MWC)
|23.9 / 26.4
|298.1 / 388.3
|Nevada
|2-6 (2-2 MWC)
|18.0 / 32.6
|311.1 / 459.5
|Colorado State
|3-5 (1-3 MWC)
|27.8 / 33.1
|406.5 / 444.8
|New Mexico
|3-5 (1-3 MWC)
|29.1 / 32.8
|396.9 / 407.6
|San Diego State
|3-5 (1-3 MWC)
|19.6 / 28.1
|316.4 / 418.6
|Utah State
|3-5 (1-3 MWC)
|35.3 / 34.0
|451.1 / 409.0
|Hawaii
|2-7 (0-4 MWC)
|20.9 / 36.2
|344.9 / 395.7
