Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to bet on Moore's props? Here is some information to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:49 per game on the ice, is +2.

Moore has scored a goal in four of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Moore has a point in seven of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 10 games this year, Moore has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Moore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Moore Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 1 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

