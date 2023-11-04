Can we expect Trevor Moore scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

  • Moore has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Moore averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

