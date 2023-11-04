Can we expect Trevor Moore scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moore stats and insights

Moore has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Moore averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.