Should you wager on Trevor Lewis to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

