The Los Angeles Kings, including Pierre-Luc Dubois, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Fancy a wager on Dubois in the Kings-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:36 on the ice per game.

Dubois has a goal in two of the 10 games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Dubois has a point in five of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 10 games this year, Dubois has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Dubois goes over his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 2 6 Points 1 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

