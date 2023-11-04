Will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Dubois has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Dubois has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

