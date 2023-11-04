Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Danault in that upcoming Kings-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

Danault has a goal in three of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 10 games this season, Danault has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 10 games this year, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Danault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Danault has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Danault Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 2 7 Points 1 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

