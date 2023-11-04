When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Phillip Danault score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Danault has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Danault has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

