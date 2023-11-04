Will Phillip Danault Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 4?
When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Phillip Danault score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Danault stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Danault has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Danault has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.