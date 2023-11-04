The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field in a clash of Pac-12 opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by compiling 36.4 points per game. The Beavers rank 40th on defense (21.1 points allowed per game). Colorado has been sputtering defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 34.9 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive offensively, putting up 32.1 points per contest (39th-ranked).

Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Oregon State vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Oregon State Colorado 439.6 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (60th) 344.8 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.4 (129th) 187.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.6 (131st) 252.5 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 330 (5th) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,791 yards (223.9 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 134 rushing yards on 42 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has 763 rushing yards on 119 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 71 times for 397 yards (49.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's 522 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 59 times and has registered 37 receptions and four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has caught 29 passes for 501 yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 21 receptions for 294 yards, an average of 36.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has compiled 2,637 yards (329.6 ypg) while completing 70.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has run for 262 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 25 catches, totaling 229 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Anthony Hankerson has totaled 247 yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 717 receiving yards (89.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 55 catches on 77 targets with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 50 passes and compiled 471 receiving yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Travis Hunter's 32 catches (on 47 targets) have netted him 360 yards (45 ypg) and two touchdowns.

