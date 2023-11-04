The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 260 yards per game. The offense ranks 40th (428.8 yards per game). Rutgers has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, giving up just 15.8 points per game (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 66th by piling up 28.1 points per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Ohio State Rutgers 428.8 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (114th) 260 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (9th) 133.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.9 (39th) 295 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (127th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 2,163 yards (270.4 ypg) on 148-of-231 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 457 rushing yards on 68 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 66 times for 270 yards (33.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 889 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 85 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka has compiled 22 grabs for 303 yards, an average of 37.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers this season. He has 1,134 passing yards (141.8 per game) while completing 50.3% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 362 yards (45.3 ypg) on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 144 times for 744 yards (93 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel paces his squad with 294 receiving yards on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has caught 17 passes and compiled 290 receiving yards (36.3 per game).

Isaiah Washington's 31 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 179 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Rutgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.