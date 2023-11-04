The Clemson Tigers (4-4) host the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Notre Dame has the 41st-ranked offense this season (427.9 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with just 279.2 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Clemson is generating 28.8 points per contest (64th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS defensively (21 points allowed per game).

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Notre Dame Clemson 427.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.6 (54th) 279.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (5th) 164.1 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (67th) 263.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (46th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (99th) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,126 yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 901 yards on 146 carries while finding the end zone 12 times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 42 times for 273 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' team-high 422 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 40 targets) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 19 passes while averaging 46.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has racked up 17 receptions for 251 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,947 yards (243.4 ypg) while completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 89 yards with three touchdowns.

Will Shipley is his team's leading rusher with 112 carries for 515 yards, or 64.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Phil Mafah has totaled 439 yards on 73 carries with six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has racked up 408 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has put up a 395-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jake Briningstool's 31 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 344 yards (43 ypg) and three touchdowns.

