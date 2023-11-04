MWC foes will do battle when the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Nevada vs. Hawaii?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nevada 34, Hawaii 21

Nevada 34, Hawaii 21 Nevada is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Wolf Pack have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Hawaii has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Rainbow Warriors have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Wolf Pack have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (-3.5)



Nevada (-3.5) Nevada is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

Entering play this week, Hawaii has one victory against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Nevada's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.

In the Hawaii's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 38.9 points per game, 11.6 points fewer than the over/under of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 53.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 36.6 32.7 39.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.6 54.8 60.4 Implied Total AVG 34.6 30.3 39 ATS Record 1-6-1 0-3-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

