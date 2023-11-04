The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

While Nebraska ranks 21st-worst in the FBS in total offense with 322.4 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 14th-best (298.8 yards per game allowed). Michigan State ranks seventh-worst in points per game (18), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 85th in the FBS with 27.8 points ceded per contest.

We will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Fox Sports 1

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Nebraska Michigan State 322.4 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (116th) 298.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.1 (47th) 190.1 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.8 (115th) 132.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (86th) 16 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (128th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 838 yards (104.8 ypg) on 64-of-124 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 446 rushing yards on 104 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Grant has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 320 yards (40 per game) with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's team-high 216 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) with one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Washington's eight catches have turned into 176 yards.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has rushed 141 times for 609 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has collected 93 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has racked up 342 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tre Mosley has put up a 288-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Jaron Glover has racked up 261 reciving yards (32.6 ypg) this season.

