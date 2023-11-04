The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James totaled 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 130-125 win versus the Clippers.

In this article we will look at James' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-125)

Over 22.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Over 7.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Over 6.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic allowed 114 points per contest last year, 15th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic allowed 42 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 33 19 3 4 2 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.