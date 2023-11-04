Anthony Davis and Franz Wagner are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic square off at Amway Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

BSFL and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Davis' 25.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 12 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (12.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 23.5-point prop bet for LeBron James on Saturday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (23).

He averages 2.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 17.5-point prop total for D'Angelo Russell on Saturday is 3.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.

His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Russell's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Russell averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Wagner's 21 points per game are 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Wagner's assist average -- 2.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

Wagner has hit three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.