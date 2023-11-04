The Orlando Magic (3-2) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) at Amway Center on November 4, 2023.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at seventh.

The Lakers score 114 points per game, 10 more points than the 104 the Magic give up.

Los Angeles has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 104 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers averaged 117 points per game last season when playing at home. On the road, they fared better on offense, averaging 117.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles gave up 113.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.4 on the road.

In home games, the Lakers drained 0.9 more treys per game (11.2) than in road games (10.3). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (33.8%).

