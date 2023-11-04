How to Watch the Lakers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (3-2) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) at Amway Center on November 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs Magic Additional Info
|Lakers vs Magic Injury Report
|Lakers vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Magic Prediction
|Lakers vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Magic are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at seventh.
- The Lakers score 114 points per game, 10 more points than the 104 the Magic give up.
- Los Angeles has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 104 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers averaged 117 points per game last season when playing at home. On the road, they fared better on offense, averaging 117.3 points per contest.
- Los Angeles gave up 113.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.4 on the road.
- In home games, the Lakers drained 0.9 more treys per game (11.2) than in road games (10.3). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (33.8%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Taurean Prince
|Out
|Patellar
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.