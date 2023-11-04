The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (3-2) at Amway Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lakers took care of business in their most recent outing 130-125 in OT against the Clippers on Wednesday. LeBron James' team-high 35 points paced the Lakers in the victory.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rui Hachimura PF Questionable Eye 8 3 0.3 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

