The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) take the court against the Orlando Magic (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to total more than 218.5 points.

Los Angeles has an average total of 228.8 in its contests this year, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Los Angeles has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Lakers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 3 60% 114 221.6 114.8 218.8 227.5 Magic 2 40% 107.6 221.6 104 218.8 221.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The 114 points per game the Lakers score are 10 more points than the Magic give up (104).

Los Angeles has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when putting up more than 104 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Lakers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 1-4 1-2 2-3 Magic 4-1 1-1 1-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Magic Point Insights

Lakers Magic 114 Points Scored (PG) 107.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 1-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 114.8 Points Allowed (PG) 104 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 0-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.