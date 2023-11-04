The Orlando Magic (1-0) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

LeBron James recorded 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists last year, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Wood recorded 16.6 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 7.3 boards.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves put up 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Players to Watch

Per game, Paolo Banchero put up points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last season. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Last season, Franz Wagner recorded an average of 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Markelle Fultz's stats last season included 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He drained 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. put up 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Cole Anthony collected 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Lakers vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Lakers 111.4 Points Avg. 117.2 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 47.0% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.6% Three Point % 34.6%

