The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) take the court against the Orlando Magic (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

BSFL and SportsNet LA

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Lakers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 111 - Lakers 109

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-2.6)

Magic (-2.6) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.2

The Magic have put together a 4-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-4-0 mark of the Lakers.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 40% of the time this season (two out of five). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (one out of five).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 3-0, a better record than the Magic have put up (0-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are putting up 114.0 points per game (15th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 114.8 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).

Los Angeles is pulling down 46.0 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing 45.6 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

So far this season, the Lakers rank 14th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.0 per game.

This year, Los Angeles is committing 13.8 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Lakers have been struggling in terms of threes this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in threes made per game (9.8) and third-worst in three-point percentage (30.2%).

