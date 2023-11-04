The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) match up with the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet LA

BSFL and SportsNet LA Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Lakers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 217.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-3.5) 218 -162 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Lakers score 114 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 114.8 (19th in the league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 107.6 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are allowing 104 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

These two teams score 221.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more than this game's point total.

These two teams give up 218.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles has won just one game against the spread this season.

Orlando has covered four times in five chances against the spread this year.

Lakers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +900 - Magic +35000 +8000 -

