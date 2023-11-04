Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Flyers on November 4, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kevin Fiala, Travis Konecny and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Kings vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kings vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (12 total points), having collected one goal and 11 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 11 points (three goals, eight assists) to the team.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Anze Kopitar has five goals and five assists for Los Angeles.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Konecny is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 12 points (1.1 per game), with nine goals and three assists in 11 games (playing 17:12 per game).
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Sanheim has scored 10 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has one goal and nine assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|2
