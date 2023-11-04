Player prop bet options for Kevin Fiala, Travis Konecny and others are available when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kings vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (12 total points), having collected one goal and 11 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 11 points (three goals, eight assists) to the team.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 2 2 7 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 3

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Anze Kopitar has five goals and five assists for Los Angeles.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Oct. 27 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Konecny is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 12 points (1.1 per game), with nine goals and three assists in 11 games (playing 17:12 per game).

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 2 0 2 6 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 1 2 5

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Sanheim has scored 10 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has one goal and nine assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 2 3 2

