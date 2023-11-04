The Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1) on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW. The Kings have won five straight away and the Flyers are riding a three-game home losing streak.

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-175) Flyers (+145) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won all three games when favored on the moneyline this season.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Los Angeles and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in six of 10 games this season.

Kings vs Flyers Additional Info

Kings vs. Flyers Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 42 (2nd) Goals 37 (6th) 31 (17th) Goals Allowed 34 (23rd) 8 (12th) Power Play Goals 4 (23rd) 6 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (12th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 4.2 per game for a total of 42 this season.

The Kings are ranked 17th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 31 total goals (3.1 per game).

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

