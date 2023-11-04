Kevin Fiala and Travis Konecny will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kings vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Los Angeles, Fiala has 12 points in 10 games (one goal, 11 assists).

Adrian Kempe is another important player for Los Angeles, with 11 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Anze Kopitar's 10 points this season are via five goals and five assists.

In three games, Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-1. He has conceded 11 goals (4.98 goals against average) and has racked up 41 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny has recorded nine goals (0.8 per game) and dished out three assists (0.3 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 23.7%. This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 12 total points (1.1 per game).

Travis Sanheim's 10 points this season, including one goal and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.

This season, Joel Farabee has scored five goals and contributed four assists for Philadelphia, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson's record stands at 1-2-1 on the season, allowing 15 goals (3.9 goals against average) and compiling 66 saves with an .815% save percentage (66th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 2nd 4.20 Goals Scored 3.36 10th 17th 3.10 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 9th 32.9 Shots 32.1 12th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 26.3 3rd 16th 18.18% Power Play % 10.81% 28th 11th 82.86% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.