The Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) hit the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1) on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW. The Kings have won five in a row away and the Flyers are on a three-game home losing streak.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Kings vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Kings 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Kings vs Flyers Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are -2-2 in overtime matchups as part of a 6-2-2 overall record.

Los Angeles has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Kings have scored three or more goals in eight games (6-0-2, 14 points).

In the six games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-1-0.

In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 4-1-2 (10 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 2nd 4.2 Goals Scored 3.36 10th 17th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 9th 32.9 Shots 32.1 12th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 26.3 3rd 16th 18.18% Power Play % 10.81% 28th 11th 82.86% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 15th

Kings vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

