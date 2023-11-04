Kings vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) hit the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1) on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW. The Kings have won five in a row away and the Flyers are on a three-game home losing streak.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Kings vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Kings 4, Flyers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)
Kings vs Flyers Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are -2-2 in overtime matchups as part of a 6-2-2 overall record.
- Los Angeles has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Kings have scored three or more goals in eight games (6-0-2, 14 points).
- In the six games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-1-0.
- In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 4-1-2 (10 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|2nd
|4.2
|Goals Scored
|3.36
|10th
|17th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|15th
|9th
|32.9
|Shots
|32.1
|12th
|4th
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|26.3
|3rd
|16th
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|10.81%
|28th
|11th
|82.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.31%
|15th
Kings vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
