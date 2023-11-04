Kings vs. Flyers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
Saturday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) and the Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Kings are -175 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Flyers (+145) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW.
Kings vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Kings Moneyline
|Flyers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-176
|+146
|6.5
Kings vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- Los Angeles' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals six times.
- The Kings were victorious all three games when favored on the moneyline.
- The Flyers have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.
- Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of -175 or shorter once this season, and won.
- Philadelphia is 1-4 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.
Kings Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Arthur Kaliyev
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+110)
|Trevor Moore
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (-125)
|Adrian Kempe
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-200)
|3.5 (+110)
