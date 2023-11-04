Saturday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) and the Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Kings are -175 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Flyers (+145) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW.

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kings vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Kings vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Los Angeles' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals six times.

The Kings were victorious all three games when favored on the moneyline.

The Flyers have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of -175 or shorter once this season, and won.

Philadelphia is 1-4 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Arthur Kaliyev 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+110) Trevor Moore 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-200) 3.5 (+110)

