The Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1), losers of three games in a row at home, will host the Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) -- who've won five straight away from home -- on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kings vs Flyers Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 31 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kings' 42 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 42 goals over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 10 1 11 12 5 5 0% Adrian Kempe 10 3 8 11 1 4 100% Anze Kopitar 10 5 5 10 2 3 56.4% Trevor Moore 10 5 4 9 4 4 27.3% Quinton Byfield 10 2 5 7 1 4 45.5%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have given up 34 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

The Flyers' 37 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players