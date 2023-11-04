How to Watch the Kings vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1), losers of three games in a row at home, will host the Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) -- who've won five straight away from home -- on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW to watch the Kings and the Flyers hit the ice.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kings vs Flyers Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 31 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Kings' 42 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 42 goals over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|10
|1
|11
|12
|5
|5
|0%
|Adrian Kempe
|10
|3
|8
|11
|1
|4
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|10
|5
|5
|10
|2
|3
|56.4%
|Trevor Moore
|10
|5
|4
|9
|4
|4
|27.3%
|Quinton Byfield
|10
|2
|5
|7
|1
|4
|45.5%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have given up 34 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Flyers' 37 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|11
|9
|3
|12
|3
|9
|18.2%
|Travis Sanheim
|11
|1
|9
|10
|12
|3
|-
|Joel Farabee
|11
|5
|4
|9
|4
|3
|0%
|Cam Atkinson
|11
|6
|3
|9
|5
|5
|-
|Sean Couturier
|10
|2
|6
|8
|5
|9
|51%
