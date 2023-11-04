As they gear up to square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Lee LW Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed Marc Staal D Out Rib Carter Hart G Questionable Mid-Body Sean Couturier C Questionable Lower Body

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles' 42 total goals (4.2 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +11.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 37 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Philadelphia's total of 34 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.

Kings vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-175) Flyers (+145) 6.5

