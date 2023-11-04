Kings vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 4
As they gear up to square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (5-5-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (6-2-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Lee
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
|Carter Hart
|G
|Questionable
|Mid-Body
|Sean Couturier
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Kings vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles' 42 total goals (4.2 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +11.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 37 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Philadelphia's total of 34 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.
Kings vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-175)
|Flyers (+145)
|6.5
