The Los Angeles Kings, including Kevin Fiala, take the ice Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Fiala are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kevin Fiala vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is -1.

In one of 10 games this season, Fiala has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Fiala has a point in eight of 10 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Fiala has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Fiala hits the over on his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Fiala has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 2 12 Points 3 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

