In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Kevin Fiala to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Fiala scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Fiala has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 4% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

