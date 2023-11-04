In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jordan Spence to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Spence has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

