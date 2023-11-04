Jessica Pegula (No. 5 ranking) will take on Coco Gauff (No. 3) in the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara on Saturday, November 4.

Pegula is getting -120 odds to earn a win against Gauff (+100).

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara

The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff -120 Odds to Win Match +100 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.6

Today's Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

Pegula is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari in Thursday's Round Robin.

Gauff came out on top 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 versus Marketa Vondrousova in the Round Robin on Friday.

Pegula has played 69 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

In her 49 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pegula has played an average of 20.5 games.

In her 63 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Gauff is averaging 19.7 games per match while winning 58.4% of those games.

Gauff is averaging 19.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In three head-to-head matches, Pegula has defeated Gauff two times. Pegula claimed their last match 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 on August 11, 2023 in the National Bank Open quarterfinals.

In terms of sets, Pegula has taken four against Gauff (57.1%), while Gauff has captured three.

Pegula has the advantage in 70 total games against Gauff, capturing 36 of them.

Gauff and Pegula have matched up three times, and they have averaged 23.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

