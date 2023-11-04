The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Mackay Stadium. Hawaii is a 3.5-point underdog. The point total is 50.5 for the outing.

With 311.1 yards of total offense per game (15th-worst) and 459.5 yards allowed per game on defense (sixth-worst), Nevada has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Hawaii is compiling 344.9 total yards per contest on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 395.7 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked).

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Reno, Nevada

Venue: Mackay Stadium

TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Nevada vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nevada -3.5 -105 -115 50.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Hawaii Recent Performance

The Rainbow Warriors are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 360.3 yards per game in their past three games (-67-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 425 (99th-ranked).

The Rainbow Warriors are scoring 18.3 points per game in their past three games (-59-worst in college football), and giving up 39.3 per game (-109-worst).

Hawaii is 28th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (306 per game), and -15-worst in passing yards given up (224.7).

The Rainbow Warriors are -126-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (54.3), and -80-worst in rushing yards given up (200.3).

The Rainbow Warriors have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

Hawaii has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 10 MWC Betting Trends

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii is 1-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Hawaii games have hit the over in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

Hawaii has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Hawaii has been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager leads Hawaii with 2,565 yards on 234-of-372 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 198 yards, or 22 per game.

Landon Sims has run for 137 yards across 31 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Steven McBride has racked up 733 receiving yards on 43 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Pofele Ashlock has totaled 572 receiving yards (63.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Alex Perry has racked up 241 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Isaiah Tufaga, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has amassed two sacks, four TFL and 52 tackles.

Peter Manuma has a team-high one interception to go along with 41 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

