A matchup of MWC teams features the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) squaring off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Hawaii vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Hawaii vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Hawaii has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Nevada is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

