The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) host an MWC battle against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mackay Stadium.

With 18 points per game (seventh-worst) and 32.6 points allowed per game on defense (21st-worst), Nevada has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. With 344.9 total yards per game on offense, Hawaii ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 94th, giving up 395.7 total yards per game.

For more specifics of this contest, continue reading.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Hawaii vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Hawaii Nevada 344.9 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.1 (123rd) 395.7 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.5 (123rd) 57.1 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130 (98th) 287.8 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.1 (111th) 20 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (75th) 5 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager leads Hawaii with 2,565 yards on 234-of-372 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Johnson, has carried the ball 34 times for 198 yards (22 per game).

Landon Sims has run for 137 yards across 31 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Steven McBride has registered 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 733 (81.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 67 times and has eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has caught 51 passes and compiled 572 receiving yards (63.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Alex Perry's 21 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 241 yards (26.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis leads Nevada with 1,097 yards (137.1 ypg) on 109-of-197 passing with two touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 415 rushing yards on 95 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Sean Dollars has carried the ball 89 times for 290 yards (36.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell's leads his squad with 328 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 33 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jamaal Bell has caught 29 passes while averaging 31.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis' 19 catches have turned into 220 yards and one touchdown.

