Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Nevada Wolf Pack and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wolf Pack. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (-3.5) Over (50.5) Nevada 34, Hawaii 21

Week 10 MWC Predictions

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once in eight opportunities this year.

In games they have played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Rainbow Warriors are 1-4 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Rainbow Warriors' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for Hawaii this season is 7.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolf Pack a 64.9% chance to win.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread five times in seven games.

Out of seven Wolf Pack games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 4.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Nevada contests.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nevada 18.0 32.6 22.8 33.3 13.3 32.0 Hawaii 20.9 36.2 21.8 30.0 19.8 44.0

