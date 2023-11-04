Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Hawaii
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 10 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Hawaii programs. Among those contests is the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.
College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Nevada (-3.5)
