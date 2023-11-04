The Week 10 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Hawaii programs. Among those contests is the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Nevada (-3.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!