The Los Angeles Kings, with Drew Doughty, take the ice Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Doughty's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 26:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Doughty has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has a point in five of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Doughty has had an assist twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Doughty goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 2 6 Points 2 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.