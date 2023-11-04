D'Angelo Russell's Los Angeles Lakers face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 130-125 win over the Clippers, Russell tallied 27 points and six assists.

Let's break down Russell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-125)

Over 5.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic conceded 114 points per game last year, 15th in the league.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last season, the Magic were seventh in the league in that category.

The Magic allowed 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the NBA).

Conceding 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Magic were 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 36 28 2 8 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.