The Los Angeles Lakers, with Christian Wood, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 130-125 win versus the Clippers, Wood had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

We're going to examine Wood's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+196)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic gave up 114 points per contest last year, 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest last season, the Magic were seventh in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Magic gave up 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

Conceding 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Magic were 25th in the league in that category.

Christian Wood vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 26 9 9 3 1 3 0

